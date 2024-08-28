Long Beach police are asking for help tracking down a driver who didn’t stop after running into two people crossing the street.

The crime happened on July 17 at Fourth Street and St. Louis Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Video released by police shows a white 4-door Kia seeming to slow down for the pedestrians, but when they stepped off the curb, the car accelerated toward them.

Police said the driver hit them and then kept going, leaving the pedestrians with “moderate, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police asked anyone who recognizes the car to contact authorities. They described the vehicle as a white, newer-model, four-door Kia with a license plate ending in 243.

Detectives can be reached at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.