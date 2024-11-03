A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man crossing the street in Cambodia Town Saturday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man was crossing Anaheim Street near Orange Avenue when a newer model Chevrolet Silverado headed west on Anaheim hit him, police said. The man was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

First responders found the man lying in the roadway, according to police, who said he died at the scene. Authorities have not publicly identified the man as they work to notify his relatives.

Police said the driver in the Silverado fled the area. Police asked anyone who has more information about the crash to contact detective Efrain Pineda at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.