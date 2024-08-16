A 48-year-old homeless man died after being struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run collision almost two weeks ago in Long Beach, police said Friday.

Officers were sent to Seventh Street and Saint Louis Avenue on Aug. 3 around 9:25 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim was given life-saving measures by the responding officers until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital.

Police determined that a driver in a dark-colored SUV, heading westbound on Seventh Street, struck the man crossing the street and then drove off.

The victim, who was later identified as Anthony Tapia, was pronounced dead Friday, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail detectives David Dougherty or Efrain Pineda at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.