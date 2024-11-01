Police say a homeless man stabbed another homeless man in his sleep on Halloween night in North Long Beach.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Orcutt Avenue near East 69th Street, northwest of where the 710 Freeway and 91 Freeway meet, according to Long Beach police.

When officers arrived, they found a homeless man with stab wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of the wounds, which were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined a homeless man stabbed the victim while he was asleep, although a motive remains unclear.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival and no suspect description was immediately available.