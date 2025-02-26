California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials today are searching for a convict who escaped from a Long Beach reentry facility.

Correction officials discovered Evans L. Eithan walked away from the facility at around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and an emergency count confirmed that Eithan was missing, the corrections department said.

Eithan, 23, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray shorts. According to corrections officials, Eithan escaped by getting into the passenger seat of a gray Jeep 4-door pickup.

Eithan came to the facility from Los Angeles County on June 12, 2024. He is serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, evading arrest while driving recklessly and resisting a peace officer, the corrections department said.

Anyone who sees Eithan or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement, call 911 or Special Agent Abraham Villasenor at 760-936-1851.

The reentry program allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the center, which provides them with programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community.

It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years or less left to serve.