At least one Sheriff’s Department deputy shot and critically wounded a man they say attacked someone with a knife Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The cross street was Woodruff Avenue.

ABC7 reported the 29-year-old man had a large kitchen knife in one hand and a smaller switchblade in the other, and that he threatened the person who called 911.

The Sheriff’s Department said the suspect man swung a knife at the victim.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

“The suspect was uncooperative and refused to comply with [deputies’] commands,” the Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release. “The suspect advanced toward deputies and demanded they shoot him.”

Deputies tried using a Taser on the suspect but it didn’t stop him from advancing toward them, officials said. Only then did they shoot him and he suffered “several gunshot wounds.”

The man was rushed to a hospital, where officials reported he was in critical but stable condition, and that he had prior arrests for carrying knives and starting fires. His name was not immediately released.

Two knives were recovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

No deputies were injured.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.