The 710 Freeway near Downtown Long Beach and the International Gateway Bridge were both shut down Monday morning while the Los Angeles Police Department tried to arrest several burglary suspects after a pursuit.

An LAPD spokesperson said the situation started around 4:20 this morning when someone spotted a group of six to eight people trying to break into a pharmacy in Wilmington. When the suspects jumped into a car, officers chased them until they ended up on the International Gateway Bridge, according to the LAPD.

Police think a couple of the suspects may have jumped into the water, according to a spokesperson. One person who stayed with the car was taken into custody, but another is refusing to come out, so a SWAT team is headed to the area, the LAPD said.

Authorities said the bridge is closed as well as the 710 Freeway in both directions. Traffic was backed up for miles.

It’s unclear when it could reopen.