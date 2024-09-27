A law enforcement raid shut down the Foodbank of Southern California in Long Beach on Thursday, according to multiple witnesses.

Several community members contacted the Long Beach Post saying that the food bank in the Washington neighborhood was closed after law enforcement swept through.

One person who typically picks up groceries from the location said law enforcement had been going through paperwork inside the building and a truck was brought in to remove palettes of food.

The person, who spoke on the condition they not be named, said she saw law enforcement inside the building around 8 a.m.

There were unmarked and CHP vehicles still outside the building Thursday afternoon. Long Beach Police said they were aware of the raid but weren’t involved. The CHP did not immediately provide any information.

A CHP and an unmarked truck are parked in front of The Food Bank of Southern California in Long Beach, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The food bank on San Francisco Street, just north of West Anaheim Street, is typically open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It remains unclear when or if it will reopen.

Established in 1975, the Foodbank of Southern California provides an average of 40 million pounds of food to over 850,000 food-insecure children, adults and seniors per year, according to its website.

Foodbank of Southern California did not respond to calls and voicemails from the Long Beach Post.