A Long Beach man was taken into custody today on suspicion of conspiring with a four-time congressional candidate to embezzle campaign donations, officials said.

Zacharias Diamantides-Abel, 34, is accused of helping his friend, Omar Navarro, 34, funnel tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations back to himself for personal use, the United States Attorney’s office in Los Angeles announced Wednesday. Navarro’s mom, Dora Asghari, 59, was also taken into custody today in connection to the alleged crimes. Navarro remains in state custody on unrelated charges and is expected to be turned over soon to federal authorities, officials said.