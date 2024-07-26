Federal investigators arrested two Long Beach men Friday on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs — including at an auto upholstery shop one purportedly ran in Gardena, prosecutors announced.

Hector Valle, 48, and Efren Sanchez, 52, are facing an 11-count federal grand jury indictment, including charges they conspired to distribute fentanyl and meth.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Federal investigators gathered evidence that the two men were selling drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, and soon after, law enforcement searched three locations they believed were connected to the scheme. They allegedly found 31 pounds of fentanyl, 424 grams of meth, 675 grams of cocaine, six firearms, 117 rounds of ammunition, and $21,700 in cash.

Federal prosecutors said several packages of fentanyl and meth were found hidden in a vending machine at the Stitchn’ Time auto upholstery shop Valle ran in Gardena.

“Those who traffic in fentanyl are well aware that they are profiting by putting others’ lives at risk,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. “It is important that those bad actors be held accountable.”

Valle and Sanchez each face 10 years to life in federal prison if they’re convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.