Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting along Pacific Coast Highway in the Washington neighborhood.

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of gunfire along East Pacific Coast Highway near Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, along with a motive.

Early reports from the scene said that three to four people were seen running away after the shooting. Police did not confirm that detail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa and Oscar Valenzuela at 562-570-7244.