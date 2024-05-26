Three 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed in Long Beach last night, according to authorities, who said detectives are investigating the string of crimes.

The first robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police were dispatched to a convenience store at 3410 Long Beach Blvd. Police said two men entered the store and walked behind the counter, where one of them reached into his front waistband as if he had a weapon. The suspect demanded cash and made off with an unspecified amount of money, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Officers were next dispatched to a convenience store at 2001 South Street at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, where a suspect trying to buy miscellaneous items allegedly revealed a gun to the clerk, according to the LBPD. The man demanded cash from the register, the store employee complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

The third robbery happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday when three male suspects and one female suspect entered a convenience store at 5000 Long Beach Boulevard, where one of the male suspects reached over the counter and stole the cash register, the LBPD reported. All four suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No injuries were reported.

Nobody was hurt in any of the crimes, police said. It was not immediately known if the robberies were related.

Police asked anyone with information to call the LBPD at 562-435-6711 or 562-570-7260. Anonymous tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org or call 800-222-TIPS.

Staff member Jeremiah Dobruck and the wire service City News Service contributed to this report.