A driver ditched a gun and took off on foot after a hit-and-run crash that officers happened to witness Monday afternoon in Downtown Long Beach, according to authorities.

Officers were patrolling near Broadway and Atlantic Avenue around 2 p.m. when they saw a hit-and-run crash and began following the vehicle that was driving away, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Hannah Ortiz said.

They soon saw the driver throw a gun out of the car’s window, according to Ortiz.

“While officers recovered the firearm, the suspect fled the area,” she said.

Officers soon found the car, but it was empty, according to Ortiz.

She said the other vehicle involved in the crash also left the scene, and officers are still trying to gather a suspect description.