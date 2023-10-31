Long Beach police say one of their officers shot a man who intentionally crashed into two detectives’ vehicles while trying to evade arrest at a Montebello gas station.

Police say gang detectives were in the 700 block of Via Altamira conducting surveillance on a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened last month in Long Beach.

The officers were attempting to serve a warrant where the man was located, but he left the residence and drove to a nearby gas station, police said. ABC7 reported that a heavy police presence was spotted at a gas station in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Garfield Avenue just after noon.

Authorities followed the suspect to the gas station where they attempted to take him into custody, according to police, but the suspect got back into a vehicle and “intentionally struck two detective vehicles and two additional vehicles as he attempted to flee.”

That’s when the officer shot him, police said.

The suspect still managed to get away briefly, with detectives losing sight of him for a short time before locating him back in the 700 block of Via Altamira, according to the LBPD.

There, authorities were able to take the suspect into custody and render medical aid for the gunshot wound until Montebello Fire Department personnel transported him to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

One officer suffered minor injuries when the suspect crashed into the vehicles, police said.

Detectives are currently at the scene investigating.