Long Beach police say they’ve arrested two men tied to a monthslong string of burglaries from more than a dozen apartment complex mailboxes.

Police said they connected the string of 13 burglaries because they had similar suspect descriptions and circumstances, including the fact that the burglars used a United States Postal Service key to get into the mailboxes.

It’s not clear how they got the USPS key.

The Long Beach Police Department identified the suspects as James McMillan, a 26-year-old resident of Cypress, and Leonardo Zamora, a 37-year-old resident of Downey.

Police believe McMillan was involved in at least three of the burglaries, and Zamora participated in all 13 crimes at the dates and locations listed below:

Aug. 21, 2023 in the100 block of The Promenade North

Sept. 2, 2023 in the 100 block of The Promenade North

Sept. 2, 2023 in the 400 block of Seaside Way

Sept. 28, 2023 in the 200 block of East Broadway

Oct. 10, 2023 in the 200 block of West Broadway

Oct.14, 2023 in the 200 block of Long Beach Boulevard

Oct. 19, 2023 in the 200 block of West Broadway

Oct. 24, 2023 in the 200 block of West Broadway

Oct. 29, 2023 in the 100 block of The Promenade North

Nov. 6, 2023 in the 400 block of East Ocean Boulevard

Dec. 5, 2023 in the 100 block of the Promenade North

Dec. 9, 2023 in the 300 block of East 4 th Street

March 9, 2024 in the 1000 block of East Ocean Boulevard

Investigators presented their case to local prosecutors to consider felony charges, and detectives will also pursue federal charges, according to the LBPD.

McMillan was arrested in Los Angeles on March 18 and is being held on $100,000 bail. Zamora was arrested in Long Beach on March 20 and is being held on $150,000 bail.

Police asked anyone with information about the crimes to call the LBPD burglary detail at 562-570-7351.