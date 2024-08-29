Police say sex crimes detectives have arrested a 35-year-old former maintenance worker who secretly filmed and photographed people at a Downtown Long Beach apartment building.

He was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 30 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy. Charging documents list at least a dozen separate victims. Detectives believe there could be more, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Police identified the worker as Jeremy Gonzalez, a Los Angeles resident. He worked at the Camden Harbor Apartments near Ocean Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, according to a representative for the property owner.

Gonzalez has not worked at the Camden Harbor Apartment since December when he was terminated for issues “completely unrelated to this investigation,” according to Julie Keel, vice president of marketing for Camden.

It wasn’t until months later that Camden learned about the accusations against Gonzalez and reported them to police, she said.

According to charging documents, Gonzalez is accused of secretly filming or photographing people in areas where they could expect privacy — for example: bedrooms, changing rooms and bathrooms. Police declined to say exactly where or how he did this. He did not use or install any hidden cameras, according to Eric Stachura, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department.

In some cases, Stachura said, Gonzalez is accused of photographing “personal items belonging to the victims,” but police declined to explain any further.

Gonzalez’s bail was set at $300,000, according to police, who asked anyone who believes they may be a victim to contact detectives at 562-570-7368.