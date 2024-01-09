The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has filed felony charges against a man who authorities say impersonated a police officer and sexually assaulted a woman before trying to kidnap her last month.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Martin Lopez stopped a woman who had just left a restaurant in Long Beach on Dec. 27, 2023, and claimed to be a police officer while showing the victim a badge.

Lopez then sexually assaulted the woman under the guise of searching her and then ordered her to get in his vehicle, prosecutors said.

The woman didn’t comply, and Lopez was then confronted by one of multiple bystanders, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Lopez fled the scene but was later arrested by Long Beach police in connection to the assault on Jan. 4 in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Butler Avenue, booking log records show.

“Our personnel work tirelessly to keep Long Beach safe and to hold suspects responsible for crime committed in our city,” said LBPD Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. “This arrest is a testament to our commitment to bringing justice to victims and getting dangerous suspects out of our community. We urge anyone who may have also been a victim of this suspect to please come forward and we stand ready to assist the District Attorney in the prosecution of this case.”

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged Lopez with one count of attempted kidnapping to commit another crime, one count of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of second-degree robbery. His bail was upped from $100,000 to $2.41 million, according to the DA’s office.

“These two cases demonstrate how partnerships between my office and our local law enforcement agencies can result in getting dangerous individuals off the street,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “I am committed to prosecuting cases involving sexual violence, especially when they target some of our most vulnerable community members, including children. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this unimaginably difficult time.

Gascón added that his office will offer support and services to victims of the assault and their families.

Lopez, who has previously been convicted of two or more felonies, according to prosecutors, will be arraigned on Jan. 24, prosecutors said. If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could face a maximum sentence of 77 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

LBPD, meanwhile, asks anyone with more information to contact detectives at 562-570-7354.