Long Beach police said a man crossing the street in Bixby Knolls was killed when a vehicle struck him Friday night.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:40 p.m. to Carson Street near Gundry Avenue, which is a couple blocks east of Orange Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

They learned that the vehicle was traveling east on Carson Street when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing Carson outside of a crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said neither speed, distracted driving nor impairment were believed to be factors in the collision.

The department asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.