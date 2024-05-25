A man riding in a stolen vehicle was wounded in a shooting near Downtown Long Beach Saturday morning, according to police, who are now looking for both the shooter and the man who’d been driving the stolen car.

Police said the gunfire was reported near Sixth Street and Magnolia Avenue around 7:55 a.m.

It appears an unknown gunman fired at the stolen vehicle as it was traveling through the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

The passenger in the vehicle was struck in the lower body, but the driver escaped unharmed, and he fled on foot before officers arrived, police said. The gunman also ran, according to the LBPD.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition, police said.

No suspect description or motive was immediately available.