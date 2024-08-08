Long Beach police say a 50-year-old man riding a mini-motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into the side of a truck that turned left in front of him.

The rider was headed west on Anaheim Street when a driver in a 2020 Kenworth Tractor-Trailer hauling a shipping container eastbound on Anaheim turned left at Hayes Avenue, according to police.

The mini-motorcycle rider, who was driving along the curb line, “collided into the passenger side of the tractor-trailer as the tractor-trailer was turning,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 4:46 p.m. and found the rider lying in the street. He died at the scene, according to police, who identified him as Nicholas Kusmich, a 50-year-old Long Beach resident.

Police said the truck driver stayed and cooperated with the traffic collision investigation.

“At this time, distracted driving is being investigated as a potential factor in the collision,” police said.

Police asked any witnesses to contact Detective Efrain Pineda at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.