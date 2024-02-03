A man was wounded in a shooting that was sparked by an argument Friday night near Lemon Avenue and 21st Street in Long Beach, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call about the shooting around 10 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the victim and four suspects were in a verbal dispute before the shooting. One of the suspects shot the victim before all the suspects fled the area, according to the LBPD.

The motive and the relationship between the parties are under investigation, police said.

No additional details or suspect descriptions were provided as the investigation remains ongoing.