A man who intervened in an armed robbery last night was shot in the lower body and is now recovering in a local hospital, Long Beach police said.

Police said the man witnessed the robbery around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Redondo Avenue near 11th Street.

The man “intervened to assist the victim when the suspect discharged a firearm,” wounding the man, Long Beach police said in a statement.

“The victim was successful in preventing the robbery,” LBPD spokesperson Laurie Barajas said.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he was in stable condition, police said. The robber fled before officers could arrive, according to the LBPD.

No suspect description was available. Police said detectives are investigating.