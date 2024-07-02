A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was stabbed Monday evening near the Belmont Pier, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said the victim was in a “verbal dispute” with a man he knew when the disagreement escalated into violence around 6:30 p.m. at 29th Place and Midway Street, which is near popular businesses like Belmont Brewing Company, Bruxie and the Belmont Shore Vons.

Police said the suspected attacker fled before officers arrived. A description of him wasn’t immediately available.

Police said they’re still investigating.