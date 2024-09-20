A driver fatally struck a pedestrian who was crossing Pacific Coast Highway in Central Long Beach late Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the man was crossing at about 11:50 p.m. near Pasadena Avenue, which is between Long Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

The crash left the man lying in the roadway, police said. Medics took him to a hospital where he died, they said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a Lexus sedan was driving west on Pacific Coast Highway and collided with a pedestrian crossing south across Pacific Coast Highway outside of a marked crosswalk,” police said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Investigators don’t believe speed, distracted driving or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the deceased man.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective David Dougherty at 562-570-7355.