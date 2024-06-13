A 33-year-old man accused of smashing windows at over half a dozen businesses and roughly 20 cars in Downtown Long Beach’s East Village was out on probation at the time of the crime, court records show. He’s also facing charges he vandalized or broke into a string of other businesses a few months earlier.

Ryan Verzani was arrested Friday afternoon at his apartment on Linden Avenue on suspicion of felony vandalism causing over $400 in damage, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Verzani was released the same day without bail. He did not respond to a voicemail from the Long Beach Post.

Verzani has been on probation since April 4, when he accepted a plea deal related to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful firearm possession in December 2023.

Verzani also has a pending case related to burglary and vandalism at three businesses near Torrance.

He was arrested on Jan. 1 by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of breaking into a Charo Chicken on West Carson Street near Normandie Avenue, a Los Chilaquiles restaurant in the same shopping center and for allegedly damaging a vending machine at a nearby coin laundry, according to court records.

He was released without bail in that case as well, records show. He’s pleaded not guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor vandalism.

Charges against Verzani related to the Long Beach vandalism have not yet been filed, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are actively investigating the June 6 vandalism spree but do not believe any other suspects are involved at this time, police said.

In the Long Beach incident, eight businesses were damaged, with a majority of them on Broadway from Linden Avenue to Lime Avenue and on First Street between Elm and Linden avenues.

Wabi Sabi Village Marketplace had an entire row of windows smashed while other businesses, including Wa Wa Restaurant, Salon Five Hundred, Sushi Mafia, Thai District, Waters Edge Winery, Creme de la Crepe and Culture Shrooms, each had one window smashed.

An estimated 20 cars also had windows shattered, with most of those in a parking structure directly next to the Chase Bank on the corner of East Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue, police said.

On Wednesday night, Creme De La Crepe had another window smashed. Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Business owners who experience damage from vandalism can apply to the city’s Visual Improvement Program for up to $1,500 in financial assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism incidents is encouraged to contact LBPD detectives at 562-570-7250.