A man armed with a replica gun briefly held a motorist hostage during a robbery attempt in Long Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crime occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard near Pacific Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Hannah Ortiz.

Detectives determined the suspect apparently got into a man’s vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm, briefly holding the motorist against his will.

Video from the scene showed more than a half-dozen police patrol vehicles had responded to the area.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, and there were no immediate reports of any injuries. It was unclear what motivated the suspect to take the victim hostage.

Ortiz said a replica firearm was recovered by officers during the arrest.