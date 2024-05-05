Seven people were wounded when shots were fired in the parking lot of a Long Beach nightclub Saturday night, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. near South Street and Paramount Boulevard, according to Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Alexis Lauro.

Four of the victims were in critical condition and three had non-life-threatening injuries, Lauro said. Some of the victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

Suspect information was not available, she said. The shooter or shooters fled the scene before officers arrived.

The motive was unknown, Lauro said.

A news videographer at the scene said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Prendido De Noche nightclub.

Streets in the area were shut down while the investigation continued.