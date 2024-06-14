Long Beach police say they’re investigating a crash this morning that killed a motorcyclist on Seventh Street.

The collision happened around 5:05 a.m. near Campus Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene, according to the LBPD.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area as Seventh Street was shut down in both directions for detectives’ investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.