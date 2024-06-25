A dispute between a passenger in a car and a group of motorcyclists who blocked a roadway in North Long Beach ended in gunfire Sunday night, according to police.
Police said a man was riding in a car on Cherry Avenue between Harding Street and Artesia Boulevard at around 8:54 p.m. when the group of men on motorcyclists blocked the roadway.
“ After a verbal altercation with the group, an unknown suspect from the group fired shots at the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim,” police said in a statement.
Police said the victim was hit in the upper body. The wound wasn’t life-threatening, according to police, who said medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the shooting is still under investigation. A more detailed suspect description was not immediately available.
