Long Beach police say a 25-year-old music instructor is responsible for a string of indecent exposure incidents, including one where he targeted a minor.

According to court records, Long Beach resident Silas Topzand has been wanted since 2022 on charges he exposed himself to two women in Long Beach: one near Cherry Avenue and Second Street in September 2021 and one near Lakewood Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway in January 2022, according to police.

Detectives had identified Topzand in those cases and prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he remained free while detectives “were actively trying to locate” him, according to the LBPD.

In October last year, police got reports of Topzand allegedly committing more crimes, this time against a minor.

Police said a girl reported Topzand exposed himself to her multiple times in February and March 2022. Police arrested Topzand in San Pedro on June 6, and prosecutors filed eight misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a victim under 18.

Police did not say how Topzand was located or whether any of his victims knew him through his work as a music instructor.

Topzand is now free on $150,000, records show.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 562-570-7321. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.