Long Beach police say they were able to get an armed suspect down from a rooftop in the East Village area of Downtown in the predawn hours Tuesday.

Officers were originally called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. June 4 when someone reported “a prowler sitting on the rooftop of a residence” on Linden Avenue between Broadway and Third Street, police said.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

It’s not clear why the suspect was on the roof, but police said officers were able to take the person into custody “through successful de-escalation.”

They also seized a gun and arrested the alleged prowler on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm, police said.

The case is still under investigation, the LBPD said.