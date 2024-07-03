A man setting off fireworks in West Long Beach ended up in police custody Tuesday night after officers found a gun in his car, according to authorities.

Officers were patrolling Sante Fe Avenue near Willow Street around 11:16 p.m. when they saw the man setting off fireworks, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

The officers detained the man and soon found a gun in his vehicle, police said.

“The suspect was arrested, and officers recovered the firearm,” according to police, who said the investigation is continuing.