A man setting off fireworks in West Long Beach ended up in police custody Tuesday night after officers found a gun in his car, according to authorities.
Officers were patrolling Sante Fe Avenue near Willow Street around 11:16 p.m. when they saw the man setting off fireworks, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.
The officers detained the man and soon found a gun in his vehicle, police said.
“The suspect was arrested, and officers recovered the firearm,” according to police, who said the investigation is continuing.
