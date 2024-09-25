Long Beach police officers chased down a man they saw ditch a gun in a Washington neighborhood alleyway last night, according to the department.

Police said officers were already in the area at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when they saw a group of people blocking the alley at 14th Street and Del Rey Court — near the 14th Street Park.

“As officers attempted to contact the group, one of the male subjects attempted to flee and discarded an item as he fled on foot,” police said. “After a brief foot pursuit, officers detained the subject.”

Police said officers soon found the gun, which did not have a serial number, and arrested the person suspected of tossing it.

His name and booking charges weren’t immediately available. Police said they’re still investigating.