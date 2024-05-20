Long Beach police officers saw a shooting as it happened and quickly arrested the suspected gunman Sunday night, according to the department.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Long Beach Boulevard near Anaheim Street.

Officers were patrolling in the area “when they witnessed a shooting,” police said.

“Officers gave the male adult suspect commands, who surrendered without incident,” police said in a statement.

The victim was shot in the upper body and taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

“Officers recovered a loaded firearm, detectives are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

The name of the suspect was not immediately available.