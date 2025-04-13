Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the gunfire was reported around 5:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene near Pacific Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, they “contacted a male victim with gunshot wounds.”

“Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police said. “Homicide detectives are responding to investigate.”

Officers appeared to detain at least one person as a heavy police presence descended upon the area, which was crowded with people attending the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.