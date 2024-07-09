A shooting outside a bar in Long Beach left one dead and two wounded and police today are looking for the shooter.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Monday outside Carlies Bar near 49th Street and Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach Fire Department Cpt. Jack Crabtree told City News Service.

Fire department personnel responded to the scene and found one victim dead.

Another victim was taken to a trauma center and a third was treated at the scene, Crabtree said.

There was no suspect description.