A two-vehicle crash in Long Beach early today left a woman dead and five other people injured.

The crash occurred about 12:15 a.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Atlantic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Maria Concepcion Martinez, 53, of Long Beach, died at the scene, according to police, who said she was a passenger in one of the vehicles and had been trapped in the wreckage.

Both drivers were injured, as were three other passengers in one of the vehicles, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Mazda 6 driven by a 24-year-old female resident of Los Angeles was traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway approaching Atlantic Avenue and a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by a 63-year-old male resident of Long Beach was traveling northbound on Atlantic Avenue,” the LBPD statement said.

“The Mazda then broadsided the Toyota Scion in the middle of the intersection,” police said.

Police are still investigating who had the right of way. They’re also investigating speed and driving under the influence as potential factors.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.