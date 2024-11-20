Long Beach police have shut down a stretch of Atlantic Avenue near 52nd Street as they investigate a shooting that left one person dead and an officer wounded, according to witnesses.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue, authorities said. Police confirmed an officer fired at someone but did not immediately provide any further details.

Bystanders at the scene, who declined to give their names, described a man shooting at an officer before the officer returned fire, killing him. Police have not confirmed those details. Reports from the scene indicate that the officer was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm.

The Long Beach Fire Department confirmed one person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, while a second person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation as of Tuesday evening.

Police secure a scene on Atlantic Avenue near 52nd Street where detectives were investigating a police shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by John Donegan.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.