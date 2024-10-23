Long Beach police arrested a man carrying a knife Wednesday morning after a nearly hour-long standoff that shut down a busy stretch of Downtown.

The incident began around 10:40 a.m. Officers responded to the area near Fourth Street and Pine Avenue before chasing the man to the southwest corner of East Fourth Street and The Promenade, where he sat down on a bench outside a T-Mobile store on Fourth Street.

Long Beach resident Israel Padilla said he was sitting on a bench near The Promenade, waiting for a skate shop to open so he could get his skateboard regripped, when he saw a man run past and officers give chase.

Padilla said he decided to move across the street when he saw officers pull out their weapons.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect with weapons pointed at him while he sat on the bench.

A knife on the ground next to a man as he goes down after being hit by a less-lethal weapon foam round at The Promenade and Fourth Street in Long Beach, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

At the nearby Ross store, the doors were locked to prevent customers from potentially walking out into the police crossfire.

After about 45 minutes of the man refusing to surrender, police shot him with a foam round and took him into custody.