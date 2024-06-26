Long Beach police found a homicide suspect when they evicted squatters from a pair of problem homes in the city’s North Alamitos Beach neighborhood Tuesday, according to authorities.

The two addresses in the 400 block of Cerritos Avenue had been an ongoing problem, Long Beach Police Department Commander Stephanie Hall said at a community meeting Tuesday evening.

“As of today, we had seven people that were inside, squatting illegally there,” she said.

When they were evicted Tuesday, “One of them ended up being a potential homicide suspect,” Hall said.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Aaron Garcia. The LBPD said he was wanted in connection with the June 19 killing of 38-year-old Josue Manuel Matos in the 2600 block of East Anaheim Street.

Matos was shot to death while having a conversation with Garcia, but “it is unknown whether the victim and suspect knew each other,” police said in a statement. A motive is still under investigation.

Police did not say how they identified Garcia as the suspected shooter. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and of violating his probation, police said. He was held without bail.