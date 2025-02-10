Police say a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in North Long Beach and his shooter remains at large.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Long Beach Boulevard near East Harcourt Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Dante Williams, a 19-year-old Long Beach resident.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived and no suspect description was immediately available.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, along with a potential motive.