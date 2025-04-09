Police are asking for help finding a pick-up truck driver who took off after a crash, leaving the other driver injured at the scene in the Bixby Knolls area.

The crash happened at about 9:07 a.m. on March 26 near Del Amo Boulevard and Brayton Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A dark-colored Toyota pickup truck was heading westbound on Del Amo when it crashed into a silver Hyundai sedan, police said.

After the crash, the pickup driver got out to examine the damage, then returned to his truck and drove off northbound on Brayton Avenue, accordion got the LBPD.

The Hyundai driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department.

Police included a picture of the Toyota driver. He was described as a heavy-set man with brown hair and a beard who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multi-colored pajama pants, and light-colored “Croc”-style shoes.

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity or the vehicle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be submitted online to LA Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-8477.