Police are searching for a man accused of twice following girls off the bus in Long Beach and touching them inappropriately.

Police said the man sexually battered the first girl around 10:15 a.m. near Carson Street and Atlantic Avenue. She was on a bus when the man approached her, and when she left the bus, he “proceeded to sexually batter” her after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.

About 40 minutes later, another girl was on a bus near Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue when the same man approached her, police said. When she also got off the bus, “the suspect followed her” and “proceeded to sexually batter” her, police said.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

The suspect is believed to be a 21-year-old Hispanic man who is about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with small tattoos on his forearms.

Police asked anyone who recognizes him to call detective William Neal at 562-570-7368. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.