The Long Beach Police Department sought the public’s help today in identifying a man suspected of rape.

Police said a woman was walking near an alley close to West 10th Street and Pacific Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 15 when a man approached and sexually assaulted her at around 1 a.m. The man then ran north on Pacific Avenue, police said.

Detectives believe the same man struck a second victim in the upper body, later that morning, at about 9 a.m., in the 1200 block of Long Beach Boulevard, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 to 200 pounds, with medium-length dreads and facial hair.

The LBPD urged anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has information regarding the case or the suspect’s identity was asked to call the LBPD’s Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to visit lacrimestoppers.org.