Long Beach police said a woman was driving near 15th Street and Cherry Avenue when someone started shooting at her around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday.

The gunfire missed, and the woman escaped unharmed, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police said the shooter fired “multiple shots” and fled before officers arrived.

Authorities are now searching for a suspect, but they don’t have much to go on. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and gather any suspect information.