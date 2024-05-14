One person was killed and at least three people are in the hospital today with major injuries sustained in a fiery crash following a police pursuit of a stolen car on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Department officers were chasing a stolen Kia Optima around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the northbound freeway near Anaheim Street, KNBC4 reported. During the pursuit, the Kia slammed into a big rig, igniting a blaze inside the Kia.

Video footage from the scene showed LBPD officers dragging several people from the burning Kia and attempting to douse the flames with fire extinguishers before the arrival of Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

Firefighters then knocked down the fire in the burning Kia, California Highway Patrol Officer Erik Larsen told City News Service.

Larsen said one person died in the crash and several victims were taken to a hospital. The LBPD will be investigating any possible criminal charges related to the crash and the CHP will handle the traffic portion of the investigation, he added.

All lanes of the northbound freeway were closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation and looked for evidence.