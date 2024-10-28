The Long Beach Police Department on Monday released video of an LBPD sergeant who shot and wounded a man who jumped from a train platform and then pulled a replica firearm from his waistband.

Police said the incident on Aug. 7 started around 9 p.m. when a woman called to say a man had a gun tucked in his waistband near the A Line platform at Pacific Avenue and Fifth Street.

Police said they later learned that the man had pointed the gun — ultimately determined to be a BB gun — at multiple people on the platform while threatening to shoot them.

Police released this photo of a replica handgun they say they found after shooting a man near the Metro platform at Fifth Street and Pacific Avenue in Long Beach.

Police hurried to the scene. Video from their body cameras shows the man running from officers and jumping off the train platform where he crosses paths with a police sergeant. The sergeant orders him to freeze and get on the ground. When the man pulls out the BB gun, the sergeant shoots him once in the shoulder.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital. He survived his wound and has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and three counts of criminal threats, police said.

Police identified the suspected gunman as Tyrell Harris, a 35-year-old they said was homeless.

At one point during the video, Harris says he is “God’s son” and tells officers to “just take care of me.”

Police said the District Attorney’s office and LBPD officials are reviewing what happened, as they do with all officer-involved shootings.