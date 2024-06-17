A woman was arrested this morning after allegedly pointing a gun at officers, prompting them to shoot at her before she barricaded herself in a nearby home, police said.

At 8:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on Long Beach Boulevard between East 10th Street and East 11th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, a woman allegedly pointed a gun at officers and an unknown number of officers shot at her. It was not immediately clear if she was struck by the gunfire.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The woman then barricaded herself inside a nearby residence. SWAT was called to the scene before the woman surrendered around 2:15 a.m., according to police.

No information about the suspect or her potential injuries was immediately available.