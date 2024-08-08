Long Beach police say they shot a man wielding what turned out to be a replica handgun at a Metro rail platform Downtown.

Shortly after 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to multiple reports of a man brandishing a firearm on the Metro platform at Fifth Street and Pacific Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot and officers ran after him.

During the chase, at least one officer fired at the man, hitting him in the upper body, police said. Officers recovered a replica handgun at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, medically cleared and taken to jail for booking, police said, adding that no officers were injured during the incident.

Further details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death.