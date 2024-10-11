Police deployed tear gas and sent in a K9 Friday to end an hours-long standoff with a man who refused to come out of an apartment after he reportedly attacked a woman in Central Long Beach.

Officers surrounded the building around noon and shut down the northbound lanes of Long Beach Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and 20th Street.

Police appeared to be focused on an apartment on the fifth floor of a building near Rhea Street.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the victim and a male adult suspect were involved in an altercation when the suspect assaulted the victim and barricaded himself,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. She was expected to survive her injuries.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police sent tear gas into the apartment and breached the door, quickly taking the man into custody.